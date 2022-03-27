Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,180 ($55.03).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,586 ($47.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,118 ($41.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,565.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,616.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

