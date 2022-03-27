Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

