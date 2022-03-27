Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $124.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

