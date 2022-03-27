Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,090,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,454,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

