Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.70 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average of $258.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

