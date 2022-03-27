Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $899,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $76.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

