Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 401 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

