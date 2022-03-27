Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $6.02 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

