Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 310

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.56).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON CRST opened at GBX 273 ($3.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

In other news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,744.08). Also, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,309.64). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.