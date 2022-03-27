Critical Comparison: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Core Scientific alerts:

This table compares Core Scientific and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Core Scientific and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50

Core Scientific currently has a consensus target price of 17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.67%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.87%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Skillz $384.09 million 3.27 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -6.82

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.