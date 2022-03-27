Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $65,099,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.