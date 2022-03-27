Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in March

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CZNI opened at 0.00 on Friday. Cruzani has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.
Cruzani Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cruzani (CZNI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Cruzani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cruzani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.