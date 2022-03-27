CryptEx (CRX) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $531,589.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $6.25 or 0.00014022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,610.96 or 1.00019405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

