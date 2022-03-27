CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 4.8%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 496,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several research analysts have commented on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.