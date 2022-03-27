CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTS. TheStreet raised CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CTS by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.