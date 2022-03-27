CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CURI. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.