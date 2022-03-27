Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 665.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 183,623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Curis by 229.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,501. The company has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

