CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,135,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

