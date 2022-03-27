CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.00. The company had a trading volume of 528,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $239.83 and a one year high of $380.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

