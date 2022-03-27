CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 50,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 30,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 127,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

