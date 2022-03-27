Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $10.24

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.74. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 18,458 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 346,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

