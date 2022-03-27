Daniel Miall Buys 95,000 Shares of Birddog Technology Ltd (ASX:BDT) Stock

Birddog Technology Ltd (ASX:BDT – Get Rating) insider Daniel Miall acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,020.00 ($22,237.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.28.

