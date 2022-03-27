Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $152.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.