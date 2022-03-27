Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

