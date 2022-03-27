Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.22. 10,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22.

