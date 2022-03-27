DeHive Price Hits $0.24 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $201,277.20 and $100,206.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.98 or 0.06993573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,747.55 or 0.99979885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046079 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.