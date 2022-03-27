Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Denbury comprises about 4.1% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Denbury by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 932,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 3.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.