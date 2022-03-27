Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

DNN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

DNN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 350,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

