Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €14.90

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on E. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ENI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.32.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. Analysts predict that ENI will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

