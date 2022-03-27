Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 570

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.73) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.33) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 713.38 ($9.39).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 516.40 ($6.80) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 594.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 607.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.