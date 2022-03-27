Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $66.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.