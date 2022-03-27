Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($19.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.16) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($19.56) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.34 ($21.25).

DEQ stock opened at €17.68 ($19.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($23.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.40 and its 200 day moving average is €16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.70.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

