Digital Fitness Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,931.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $739,712.90 and approximately $13,931.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.03 or 0.07012486 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.50 or 0.99768775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046596 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,798,262 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.