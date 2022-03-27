Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Discovery by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.