Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 367,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 442,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.61. The company has a market cap of £8.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TrÃ¸ve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

