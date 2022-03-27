DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.39. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.78.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

