Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

