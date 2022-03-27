DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.03. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
