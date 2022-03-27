DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.03. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

