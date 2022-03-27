Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

