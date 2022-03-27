Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 800 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $154,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $191,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

FULT opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

