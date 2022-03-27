Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.73.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

