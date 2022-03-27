Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.74 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

