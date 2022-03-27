Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCO. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Ducommun stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $640.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $118,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

