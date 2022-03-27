Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.40 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

