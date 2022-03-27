Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.51

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.51 and last traded at $108.32, with a volume of 15078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

