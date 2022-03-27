DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

DXPE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 124,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 616.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

