DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
DXPE stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 124,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,522. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.26.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
