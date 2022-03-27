DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

DXPE stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 124,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,522. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.