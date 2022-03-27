Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

