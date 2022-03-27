Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

