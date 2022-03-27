Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 118,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

